Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $261.28 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

