Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $3,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDXX opened at $618.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $447.82 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

