Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $182.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.