Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $277.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,109 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 5.44% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $277,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $85.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $102.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

