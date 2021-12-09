Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.24 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

EOG Resources stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

