Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 93,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $7,213,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $204.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.