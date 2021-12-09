Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.91 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in American Express by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Express by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in American Express by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in American Express by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $167.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

