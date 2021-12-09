Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Dollar General by 21.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,025,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $221.41 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

