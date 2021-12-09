Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $296,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,876,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after buying an additional 679,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.12 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

