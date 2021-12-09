Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,265,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,580,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

