Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market cap of $289.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.