Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,609 shares of company stock worth $7,745,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

SNPS opened at $365.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.95 and its 200 day moving average is $304.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

