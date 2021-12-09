Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,244 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

MDT stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

