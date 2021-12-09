Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,886 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

