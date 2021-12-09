Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 305 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.5% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $627.02 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $649.51 and a 200-day moving average of $575.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

