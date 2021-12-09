Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 394 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $529.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.24. The firm has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.84.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

