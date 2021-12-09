Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 589 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

