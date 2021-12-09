Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 640 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 58.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 6,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 84,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $256.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.20 and its 200 day moving average is $209.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $258.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

