Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 720 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a PE ratio of 147.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

