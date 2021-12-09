Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 886 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,568,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,940,000 after buying an additional 70,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $244.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $153.68 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

