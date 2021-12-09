Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

SPGI opened at $473.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.