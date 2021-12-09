Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.26% of Coinbase Global worth $1,084,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,736,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,269,000. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,032,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $287.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.21.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.