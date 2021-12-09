Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $897.37 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,171 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.59% of Twilio worth $897,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Twilio by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Twilio by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $274.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average of $342.37. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

