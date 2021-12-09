Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $945.39 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 88,519 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Netflix worth $945,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX opened at $628.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $649.51 and a 200 day moving average of $575.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

