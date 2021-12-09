Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,723,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of iShares Gold Trust worth $1,193,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,936,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

