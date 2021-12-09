Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 181,973 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,892,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 181,973 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of NIKE worth $710,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

