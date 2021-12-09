Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 194,634 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194,634 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Home Depot worth $1,107,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $411.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

