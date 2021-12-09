Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 310,166 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,092,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 310,166 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Tesla worth $3,173,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 84.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,068.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,070,860. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

