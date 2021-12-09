Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 364,381 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 364,381 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of PayPal worth $1,342,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in PayPal by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.33. The company has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.