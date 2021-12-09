Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97,565 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Alphabet worth $2,698,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,974.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,877.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,745.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $484,389,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

