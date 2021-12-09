Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Trading Down 0.1%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 1,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 44,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMIH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

