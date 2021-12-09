Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.24. Summit Materials has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

