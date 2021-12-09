Summit Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,608 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,360% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 330,356 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 348,045 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.98. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

