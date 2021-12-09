Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.
SU has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.46.
TSE SU traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, hitting C$31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,030. The stock has a market cap of C$45.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.94 and a 52-week high of C$34.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.91.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
