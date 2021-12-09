Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.46.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE SU traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, hitting C$31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,030. The stock has a market cap of C$45.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.94 and a 52-week high of C$34.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.91.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.