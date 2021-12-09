Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

SUNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

