Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Down 5.6%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 11,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 892,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUNL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

