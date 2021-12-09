SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $24.94

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $24.13. SunPower shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 30,305 shares.

SPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Get SunPower alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.