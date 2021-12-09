SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $24.94

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $24.13. SunPower shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 30,305 shares.
SPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12.
In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
