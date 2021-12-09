Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Hits $34.08 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $34.08 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.35 or 0.08566722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,573,275 coins and its circulating supply is 336,638,919 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

