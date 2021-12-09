SuperFarm Reaches Market Cap of $521.96 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002705 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $521.96 million and $59.09 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014986 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020499 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.