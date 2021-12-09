SuperLauncher Price Hits $2.23 on Major Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00004528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $210,070.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.66 or 0.08655948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.69 or 1.00121354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,419,889 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

