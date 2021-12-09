SuperRare (RARE) Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperRare has a total market cap of $129.40 million and $14.52 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00043079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00221349 BTC.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins.

SuperRare Coin Trading

