sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $115.78 million and $15.13 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007204 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 115,667,582 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

