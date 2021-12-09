SushiSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $266.52 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $717.56 million and approximately $266.52 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $5.64 or 0.00011742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00218546 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,241,341 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

