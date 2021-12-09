Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Equities researchers at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Forward Air by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Forward Air by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.