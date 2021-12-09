Susquehanna Begins Coverage on TFI International (TSE:TFII)

Equities researchers at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.16.

TFI International stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$137.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$136.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.89. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$64.48 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total value of C$7,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$585,869,155.04.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

