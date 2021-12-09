Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.93.

Saia stock opened at $330.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Saia has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Saia by 139.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

