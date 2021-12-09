Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $720.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

