Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.81

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.81 and traded as low as $7.20. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 1,086 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

