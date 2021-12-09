SwiftCash (SWIFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $111,821.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 192,824,438 coins and its circulating supply is 192,104,007 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

