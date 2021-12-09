Swop (SWOP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,884.00

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for about $7.99 or 0.00016569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and $50,884.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swop has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.31 or 0.08526578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.92 or 1.00292198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,831,282 coins and its circulating supply is 1,722,365 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.